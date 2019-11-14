Unmarked, brined crab and lobster sold in N.B., Quebec recalled by CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled unmarked lobster and crab in brine that was sold in mason jars due to the possible presence of dangerous bacteria.

The recall affects 250 ml or 500 ml jars of lobster and crab that were sold up to and including Nov. 13 in Tracadie by Denis Losier and at G & D Supermarket on Saint-Laurent Boulevard in Montreal, Quebec.

The food might allow the growth of Clostridium botulinum, a toxic bacteria, the report said.

CFIA is advising people who bought the product to throw it out or return it to the place they purchased it from.

Food contaminated with the bacteria may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause sickness.

Symptoms can include facial paralysis, unreactive pupils, difficulty swallowing, blurred or double vision and difficulty speaking.