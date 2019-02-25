CFB Gagetown military police investigate death at base

A spokesperson for 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown says military police are investigating after a person was found dead there Monday morning.

Public affairs officer Stéphanie Duchesne said she could not confirm any details about the death at the base, about 25 kilometres from Fredericton.

This includes the person's gender, where the person was found and whether they were a civilian or a member of the Armed Forces.

"Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased and we will give them support in every way possible during this difficult time."

The base operated "under normal operations all day" but military police are investigating "the scene of the incident where the deceased person was," Duchesne said.

She said there is no risk to public safety.

"There's always a lot of misinformation at first, so we want to make sure that if we release any further information, that it's appropriate to do so."