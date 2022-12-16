Hannah Wedge already works full time, but the Moncton woman has considered getting a second job to pay off a $6,900 CERB debt.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Wedge was a psychology student at Carleton University in Ottawa.

She was also working as a hotel housekeeper, a job she lost as COVID-19 restrictions forced many hospitality businesses to close.

Because she had nothing to fall back on — she had no savings and hadn't qualified for a student loan because her parents' income was deemed too high — she said she decided to apply for CERB, the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. She also managed to get a job with Instacart, a grocery delivery service.

With the grocery delivery work and a second housekeeping job she was eventually able to pick up during the pandemic, Wedge thought she'd made less than $5,000, the benchmark to qualify for CERB.

She was off by about $195.

"I miscalculated," she said. "Not a very big amount, but when I called CRA to confirm … they said, 'Even if you had been $10 short, you would still have to pay back the full amount owed,' which to me is ridiculous."

Looking back, Wedge says the government could have more clearly communicated the rules and eligibility requirements for CERB. She also got confused when there was an attempt to pay back some of the money.

Wedge said she received $7,000 in CERB payments in total. She says her father offered to pay back $4,000 of that amount on her behalf, but the money was put into her CRA income tax account by mistake. However, it was given back to her after she submitted her tax return in the spring.

What she didn't realize, she said, was that $4,000 dollars of that tax refund was actually the money her father thought he was repaying toward her CERB debt, so she used the money for other things.

Then a letter came in August stating she actually still owed $6,900 in CERB repayments.

Not much is left after paying her bills, Wedge says

Wedge, who was hired to work full time in human resources in July, said she's thought about getting another job to pay off that $6900 debt.

But finding work hasn't always been easy for her. She struggles with her mental health and has a panic disorder, making it challenging to work in environments that require high social interaction, she said.

Wedge hopes she can reduce some of the debt through a program the federal government announced this summer. (Giordano Ciampini/The Canadian Press)

That leaves a lot of jobs off the table, which Wedge says has hurt her ability to save money over the past few years.

Her new job pays about $25 an hour, she said. But after bills, food, rent, credit card debt, and taking care of her dog and two cats, she said there's not much left, and she has to pick and choose what she can pay for — for example, she hasn't been able to change her tires for the winter.

"I just feel like I can't get on my feet and do things independently," she said.

Wedge hopes she can reduce some of the debt through a program the federal government announced this summer. It allows students who received CERB to have the amount they could have received under the Canada Emergency Student Benefit subtracted from their total debt.

Wedge submitted an application to the program in September, but hasn't heard back.

CBC News asked the Canada Revenue Agency to confirm how many students have been able to reduce their debt through the program and how long the expected wait time is for applications to be processed.

The CRA didn't provide a response in time for publication.

Andrew Darcy owes $50k in student debt, to which a CERB debt of $1,000 has been added. (Submitted by Andrew Darcy)

Andrew Darcy, who has $50,000 in student loans, also has a CERB debt, though his is much smaller.

The Dieppe man owes $1,000 in CERB repayments.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Darcy wasn't working, so he figured he qualified for the benefits. Like Wedge, he said the communication about repayment wasn't clear.

Darcy didn't hear otherwise until October, when he received a letter stating he owed $1,000, with an initial minimum payment of $200.

Darcy tried calling the federal government to get an explanation, but he said he was just left on hold for hours and wasn't able to speak with anyone.

The debt is stressful for him, he said. He does have a full-time job, but with inflation and monthly student debt repayments, $1,000 is burden, and wondering if his wages will be garnished causes him anxiety.

He's not in a rush to pay back the money, however.

"Worst case scenario, I suppose they'll deal with it when I do my taxes in the spring, and they'll probably just take the money," he said.