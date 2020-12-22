Moncton's Centennial Park to get a makeover, citizens invited to share ideas

Parts of Centennial Park in Moncton are about to get an update.

And the city wants to hear from the people who use it.

Jocelyn Cohoon, the director of recreation for the city, is inviting citizens to complete an online survey, and offer suggestions for what they'd like to see done to the park's entrance, and the space known as the "lower bowl," where the former Centennial Beach was located.

"We're really hoping that citizens hop on our website at moncton.ca and answer our survey questions so we can really get input from all our citizens — young and old, active, inactive — about what they would like to see in both of these sections here in the park," she said.

In July, the park got a major boost when a new $5.95 million outdoor pool opened. The city has approved funding in its 2020-21 budget to build on that and refurbish two additional areas.

The monuments at the park's entrance, including a CF–100 Mk 5 Canuck aircraft, an anchor from the light aircraft carrier HMCS Magnificent, a Sherman tank bearing the name Coriano, and a large black locomotive, are a tribute to Moncton's transportation history and have been there since the 1960s and '70s.

Cohoon said they will be repaired and restored to their former glory. But there is still more work to be done.

"We're really hearing from citizens that the entry isn't welcoming," she said. "The signage probably could be improved, the walkability of getting to the park and getting in the park all could certainly stand some improvement."

The city is also looking at adding an "action sports park" near the entrance, which would be a multi-use space for skateboarding, scootering, biking and inline skating. Cohoon said $1 million has been set aside for those projects.

Budget for improvements $2.6M

An additional $1.6 million has been set aside for the "lower bowl" area, which is prone to flooding. Cohoon said there will be some limitations because of that, but ideas are already coming in, including pickleball courts, more trails or a new bandstand.

"So far we've received a number of activities and we'll be encouraging more of that and taking that all into consideration as we proceed with the design phase," she said.

Nicole McKinley, who enjoys using the park, says the lower bowl area would be a good spot for a flower garden, or more bike trails. She's pleased that improvements are being made.

"I think it's a wonderful idea. I think we've been having some changes but I think any more change is always welcome. Anything to make it a little bit better would be great," McKinley said. "We can update a few things for sure."

Her friend Sherry Storey agrees.

"Oh, I think it's used quite a bit, especially come summer up at this upper side, it's like children — always, always children. Down below it's a very, very family-oriented park."

Storey is glad the city is asking for input from the public before the changes are made.

Cohoon says people have until Jan. 15 to fill out the survey. Then the city will come back to residents with a concept to see if it has captured what people want.

Construction on improvements at Centennial Park could begin as early as the late spring or early summer of 2021.