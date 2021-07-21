Proposed Moncton apartment project could hinder Centennial Park, says community group
11 residential and commercial buildings are proposed for the 50-acre lot that borders on the park
A proposed apartment building project next to Centennial Park in Moncton has left some nearby residents concerned about its impact on the park.
A developer is hoping to build 11 residential and commercial buildings on the 50-acre property that borders the northern edge of the park.
Proposed by C.G. Group on behalf of Entreprises Mapoma Ltee. the project would include six-storey apartment buildings with a total of 940 units, a stand-alone restaurant and a two-storey building for office and retail space.
The buildings would be accessed from Millenium Boulevard with surface parking lots surrounding them.
The 94-hectare community park is located just a few kilometres west of the city's downtown area and is beloved by many in the community for it's activities, including hiking trails, a splash park, a zipline course and lawn bowling club.
A community group is opposed to the idea of the development, and believe there are better — and more creative — ways to make use of the space.
"You want a place where people want to be... this would be a prime spot for something that's a little more creative, a little bit more thoughtful that's integrated so you don't notice it from the park," founder of the group Friends of Centennial Park Erik Gingles told Information Morning Moncton.
Gingles said the land should contribute to what the park already offers, by adding restaurants, cafes and small grocery stores.
"So you don't feel like you're losing something, but you feel like you're gaining something," he said
He said he considers the current plan an easy way out.
Gingles said he's not opposed to that space being developed in some way, but suggested making the apartment buildings three-storey instead of six-storey so they aren't so visible from the road.
He's also concerned about the amount of traffic the development will create for the area.
The proposed project lot is privately-owned and requires a conditional use permit before it can move forward.
Moncton Ward 2 Coun. Daniel Bourgeois declined an interview with CBC News to talk about the project.
It will be presented to the city's planning advisory committee on July 28.
With files from Information Morning Moncton
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?