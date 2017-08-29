Centennial Building rezoning passes council, allows hotel, apartments, restaurant

Fredericton city council has voted to amend a zoning bylaw that will allow the Centennial Building to become a hotel, high-end apartment building and a restaurant, but many councillors said the province should have added heritage protections to the building before selling it.

"I worry that if that happens to that building — a building that was owned by the public, paid for by the public — if that can happen to that building, what can then happen to other buildings, other really prominent heritage buildings," said Coun. Kate Rogers.

Centennial Heritage Properties bought the building from the provincial government last year for $4 million, and plans to add a penthouse level, balconies and windows to the sandstone sides.

Coun. Greg Ericson was the only councillor who voted against the rezoning.

"I personally don't appreciate the province not doing its homework and downloading this kind of a file on to the city when I believe it should have been more appropriately dealt with by the province through their RFP," said Ericson. "And the designation of the building with some heritage features that need to be conserved."

The building is said to be one of the best examples of modern architecture in the province and contains many public art installations that may become off limits.

Proposed design for the Centennial Building adds balconies and windows and a penthouse floor. (City of Fredericton)

Heritage advocates have expressed concern that the redevelopment will damage the integrity of the building, and that prominent art inside will not be accessible to the public.

Architectural historian John Leroux has done extensive research into the building. At a previous council meeting, he asked the developer to reconsider adding balconies and windows to the sides and offered his expertise to the developer, but was turned down.

Centennial legacy lost

Coun. Dan Keenan commended the development, saying it will add residential density to the downtown, and denied any heritage responsibility for the building.

"My comment to the heritage advocacy groups out there would be this: If you continue to come to us with your perspective and unwillingness to change anything about these buildings, this will continue to be the result," he said.

The Centennial Building was built for Canada's 100th anniversary and housed government offices for decades, but needed major repairs and was vacated several years ago.

