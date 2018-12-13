After 13M spent, Fredericton courthouse on indefinite hold

After $13.05 million worth of work, the Centennial Building and courthouse project is on indefinite hold.

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson Paul Bradley did not want to say the project was cancelled, but said the Progressive Conservative government has no money allocated it in its five-year capital budget plan.

"At this time, a new courthouse in Fredericton is not in government's plans," Badley said in an email. "Nothing is planned at this time at that construction site. That includes a new justice building and the remaining Centennial building."

The project was budgeted to cost $76 million, and work, including demolition and cleanup, began in 2017.

The plan was to renovate the Centennial Building, which was opened in 1967, and build a new six-storey courthouse over five years.

The concept here is that we do not need more government buildings in this province. We do not need more in this city. - Blaine Higgs, premier

As of this month, $13.05 million has either been spent or "committed" to contractors, Bradley said.

"To date, demolition of the back wing and boiler plant [has] been completed and the interior demolition and hazardous materials removal has been completed on the remaining structure," Bradley said of the Centennial Building.

"The foundations and steel structure contract for the courthouse has just started."

Exterior of the Fredericton courthouse on Queen Street. (CBC)

The Centennial Building mainly housed government offices. On Thursday, construction crews were pulling out their equipment and said construction would be halted within a week.

During question period Wednesday, Green Party Leader David Coon and MLA Stephen Horsman both criticized Higgs for forsaking the project.

"The situation that exists in that courthouse is disgraceful, and the reason for a new courthouse has nothing to do with spending unneeded money," Coon said.

Horsman said this decision "represents a huge loss."

The new Fredericton courthouse was going to be linked to the existing part of the Centennial Building through a two-storey link. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

"This project was going to allow quicker access for families and for those who are struggling with mental illness," he said.

"This was also going to assist with a more secure place for people to work. Everyone — judges, police officers, sheriffs, civilians, workers and the clients who are going through the system — would have been safer."

Horsman asked Premier Blaine Higgs if he would consult with different departments, including with the minister of public safety, before making a final decision.

"The decision has been made" Higgs responded. "This is the point. Here we are.

"The concept here is that we do not need more government buildings in this province. We do not need more in this city."

He said the government will look at the current courthouse and see how it can be improved.

"It is not a matter of just building another courthouse because there is one in Moncton, there is one in Saint John," he said. "This is a tough decision being made, and it is being made for the right reasons."