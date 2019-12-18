Government announces sale of Centennial Building to private developer

The provincial government is selling Fredericton's downtown Centennial Building to a private developer for $4 million.

Bill Oliver, the minister of transportation and infrastructure, said the property has been sold to Heritage Properties Inc.

"We feel the option presented by the buyer is the most beneficial to the province and to the City of Fredericton," Oliver said.

"We feel this is a much better deal for the taxpayers of New Brunswick."

Oliver made the announcement at the legislature Wednesday. The proposal will save New Brunswick taxpayers about $60 million, he said.

The back wing of the building was demolished last year, just before Higgs cancelled the $76 million project after taking office in November 2018.

About $13.05 million was spent on the building prior to construction being cancelled.

In May, the government issued a request for proposals for private-sector redevelopment of the property.

Heritage Properties Inc. has a two-phase plan for the building, which includes 200,000 square feet of residential space and 40,000 square feet for hotel and restaurant space.

Many of the historical elements inside and outside the building will be kept, Oliver said. The building houses numerous pieces of original art, which will be on loan from the New Brunswick Art Bank.

The building was constructed in 1967 as an office building for civil servants.

In April, Higgs floated the idea of moving Fredericton's aging courthouse to the Centennial Building, but that never happened.

The Centennial Building is located at St. John and King streets. It's a designated heritage building in New Brunswick.