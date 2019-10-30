A historic and long-vacant stone church in the heart of Saint John may be facing its final days.

The former Centenary Queen Square United Church, now known as the Gothic Arches, has been sold to a local developer.

And, Percy Wilbur says, it is likely impossible to save the church.

"Unfortunately, there's no profitable business case for investing all the money it would take to make the structure stable," he said in a news release, "plus all the money to renovate and convert the building."

"You can't get the rents to justify the costs."

Neglected for years and now on the city's dangerous and vacant buildings list, the churchyard is strewn with shingles from the huge roof. (Steven Webb/CBC)

The huge stone building, which was built in 1882 and runs the length of a city block, has been vacant and unheated for the last 10 years.

The roof is missing hundreds of shingles, which are strewn around the property.

The church is on the city's dangerous and vacant buildings list.

This isn't the first time it has faced demolition. In the late 1990s, members of the congregation realized it could no longer afford to keep the building, which could seat 1,400 people.

They struggled to find a buyer, until Saint John landlord Phillip Huggard purchased it.

He changed the name to Gothic Arches and tried to turn it into a performance space and home to non-profit businesses. But he had to put it up for sale in 2009.

When the congregation sold the church in the late 1990s, there was an effort to turn the building into a performance venue and home to non-profit businesses. (Steven Webb/CBC)

In 2011, he told CBC News that if the building wasn't sold soon, it would have to be demolished.

"If we're looking another five, six years well, will there be maintenance issues? You know, probably," he said at the time. "We don't want that. We don't want to have big, big expenses that we can't handle."

He also said heating costs were running about $20,000 a year.

The building was finally sold to a Toronto businessman, Jody McCairns, in 2012. He said he would convert it into condos and a community centre. But that never happened.

Wilbur said he plans to dismantle the former church, trying to salvage as many of the heritage items as possible.

He said he's not entirely sure what the new project will look like this early in the process.

A view of the back roof of the building, showing numerous missing shingles. The building has not been heated or maintained for a decade, and the new owner says he plans to dismantle it. (Steven Webb/CBC)

"I'm eager to create a new, sought-after residential address that will be a source of pride for the neighbourhood."

Wilbur's most recent project was the renovation of a rundown 150-year-old building at Charlotte and Union streets that now houses an upscale art gallery and apartments.

The church property is assessed at $75,000 for tax purposes. Service New Brunswick's website lists the purchase price for Wednesday's sale at $100,000.

Centenary Queen Square United Church holds the honour of hosting the first ever church-sanctioned same-sex marriage in the Maritime provinces in 1996.