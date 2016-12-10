People lost in wilderness could be rescued with Bathurst app

The City of Bathurst is piloting a new app to improve the emergency response in remote areas around the province.

On Tuesday, the city launched its Cellular Reception in Remote Areas app, which can be found online.

The app maps out locations where there is limited access to 911 services. It can also give directions to emergency responders.

"We have a lot of people that are in the backwoods here for work or play and there is a … level of risk," said Bathurst Mayor Paolo Fongemie.

Fongemie says the app will come in handy if something goes wrong on a logging road or recreational trail for people riding ATVs or snowmobiles.

"It's challenging when there is an emergency," he said.

Bathurst Mayor Paolo Fongemie says the new app will help emergency officials respond to calls from remote area. (CBC)

At times, Fongemie said it can also be challenging for first responders to find the best route when responding to an emergency in a remote area.

The app, which is still being developed for mobile service, was created after outdoor enthusiasts reached out to the city to see what it can do to address the situation.

How it works

Before heading out, the app requires a person to go online and type in their destination. The app will also ask for current weather conditions, what type of phone a person is using and the cellphone company.

A person can also include images of the area where the users are going or location identifiers such as a rock, a special tree, or a crossroad. This way emergency officials will be able to recognize a specific area. Once the information is submitted on the app, it is released into a database.

The pilot project is expected to run over the next year. (John Klander)

Then, if a person needs to call 911, emergency officials will be able to retrieve the information already in the database.

"The 911 dispatcher will be able to access that information and trace the best route for the responders to go to the scene," he said. "It's innovative."

Residents should also consult a map that's on the app before heading to the remote area.

The pilot project is expected to run over the next year but the city is hoping the app will expand to other municipalities such as Campbellton and Miramichi. He said many people are out working or enjoying the wilderness around those areas.

"All those trails connect," he said.