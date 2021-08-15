Celebrations held across N.B. to mark National Acadian Day

The sounds of crowds singing Ave Maris Stella could be heard in Bouctouche on Sunday afternoon as New Brunswickers gathered to raise their flags for National Acadian Day.

Beauséjour MP Dominic LeBlanc and Premier Blaine Higgs made an appearance during the raising of the flag in the town.

"It's always exciting to celebrate Acadian Day on August 15, to celebrate the Acadian culture, the French language, the survival of the Acadian people…" LeBlanc said.

"People had such a difficult time this year all over the world. People haven't been able to see each other like they could the year prior. People are excited to see each other again and celebrate."

New Brunswickers donned the colours of the Acadian flag while taking part in a parade in Bouctouche Sunday afternoon. (Sarah Déry Radio-Canada )

Acadians have been joining together all around the province to mark the holiday, with a large parade planned for 6 p.m. in Caraquet.

The annual Tintamarre parade in the Acadian Peninsula was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, but is scheduled to proceed despite the one in Moncton being cancelled.

"We're really excited about this, especially considering last year we weren't able to participate," Susan Kenny said in an interview with Radio-Canada.

"We can still respect social distancing as long as we stay close to our own bubble."

Organizers of the festivities in Caraquet are encouraging attendees to take whatever measures they need to feel safe.

"We're following all the directives that are coming our way from the premier and the province now that we're in the green phase," said Paul Marcel Albert, one of the organizers with the festival.

Not everyone feels comfortable enough to join in with new cases of COVID-19 still being reported.

Anne Robichaud, a retired nurse from Caraquet, made the decision to hold out.

"This year I think I'd prefer to remain cautious," she said. "The pandemic still isn't over and there's a fourth wave that's coming. I still want to take whatever measures I can to not expose [the virus] to those around me," she said.

Parade in Moncton cancelled

The city of Moncton was also expecting to have a parade this Sunday, but it was cancelled following an increase in infections.