Cars, guns and luxury watches among highlight confiscations of border guard's year

Some luxury items make the list of goods confiscated in New Brunswick by the Canadian Border Services Agency this year.

The agency released its operational highlights from 2021 on Tuesday.

Included in the tally are a combined 52 stolen vehicles that were found at the ports of Saint John and Halifax.

The statement does not indicate how many were found in Saint John, but some of the vehicles included "pick-up trucks, cars, SUVs and various luxury vehicles."

The vehicles were turned over to local law enforcement agencies.

CBC News reached out to the agency about the highlights but were told no one would be made available for an interview until Dec. 22.

Numerous weapons found

Narcotics and firearms were another common theme to this year's highlights.

The agency lists a prohibited handgun and spring-loaded blade (an example would be a switchblade) being found by agents in St. Stephen.

Border guards in St. Stephen, Clair, Edmundston and Woodstock confiscated weapons, including handguns similar to the one in this file photo.

The weapons were found in a camper owned by American tourists on their way to a camping trip in Nova Scotia.

"The weapons were seized, a $1,500 penalty was issued and the travellers were denied entry into Canada," said the agency.

Border guards were also able to seize handguns and stun guns at the Clair, Edmundston and Woodstock border crossings.

Nothing to declare?

The annual highlights also included a cautionary tale for travellers thinking they can slip some legal, but expensive, goods past the border without paying taxes and duty.

In June, border guards in St. Stephen questioned two Canadians returning from a trip to Florida.

After a search, guards found two luxury watch boxes, but no watches.

An attempt to sneak luxury watches (like the ones in this file photo) across the border cost a couple Canadians a pretty penny. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Upon further investigation, it was noted the two Canadians appeared to be wearing expensive watches. It turns out the travellers had bought the watches in Florida and had tried to slip them past the border.

Had they declared the watches, they would've had to pay $5,800.32 in duties and taxes.

But because they misled guards, the watches were confiscated, and the owners would have to pay $11,600.64 to get them back.