CBC New Brunswick is hosting a forum on flooding in the province Thursday at 7 p.m. in St. Thomas University's Kinsella Auditorium.

The forum, hosted by Terry Seguin and featuring local panellists, will address the role climate change plays in flooding and examine how New Brunswick can adapt and prepare for more intense floods in the future.

After a short video is shown, the floor will open to audience members to ask questions. Those who aren't able to attend can send their questions to the CBC New Brunswick Facebook page.

The panellists are:

Tina Simpkin, a meteorologist with CBC.

Jeff Hoyt, the executive director of New Brunswick's climate secretariat, a branch of the Department of Environment and Local Government.

Graeme Stewart Robertson, executive director of the Atlantic Coastal Action Program in Saint John.

Louise Comeau, research associate at the University of New Brunswick who studies environmental education and communications, environmental ethics and the sociology of climate change.

Amanda Dean, vice-president of the Insurance Bureau of Canada for the Atlantic region.

More frequent and severe flooding is likely to occur as the atmosphere continues to warm, according to provincial hydrologist Jasmin Boisvert.

"We'll see more flooding like this," Boisvert said. "That is the general trend."