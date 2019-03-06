Innovation is alive and well in New Brunswick and the finalists for the NBIF Breakthru competition prove it.

This year's creative entrepreneurs are from a wide spectrum of industries: there's a farmer who wanted a better way to capture food safety, a company that trains nuclear and energy utility employees, a carbon nanomaterials manufacturing company eyeing a global market, a business providing data to help guide better investments, and a social enterprise specializing in sensory friendly options for today's world.

So who are they? Drum roll please, read more about this year's Breakthru finalists.

What is Breakthru?​



Breakthru is a provincial biennial start-up competition that encourages the creation and development of entrepreneurial and innovative business ventures in New Brunswick.

Hosted by the New Brunswick Innovation Foundation (NBIF), participants compete for nearly $500,000 in investment prizing – a combination of start-up equity capital and in-kind services. In addition, participants will receive coaching from the province's leading professionals.

How it works?

Close to 100 participants attended the Breakthru bootcamp in December and had until Jan. 11 to submit business plans. A second bootcamp was held in February to mentor entrepreneurs in finance, business plan creation and pitching to investors.

From 34 entries, five teams have been selected to pitch live on stage at the Breakthru LIVE Awards Dinner on March 21, at the Fredericton Convention Centre. The event will be co-hosted by Christianne Vachon and CBC New Brunswick's Harry Forestell.

You can vote for the CBC Viewers' Choice Award

CBC will be offering a "front-of-the-line" Golden Ticket to the Toronto audition of Dragons' Den on March 30 for the lucky winning team of the CBC Viewers' Choice Award. NBIF is coordinating travel and accommodation for the prize winner.