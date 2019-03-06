Skip to Main Content
Meet the NBIF Breakthru finalists

Meet the finalists of the NBIF Breahthru competition. Beginning March 15, you can vote for your favourite to help determine the winner of the CBC Viewers' Choice Award, who will be announced at the Breakthru LIVE Awards Dinner on March 21 in Fredericton.

Innovators to be honoured at awards dinner on March 21 in Fredericton

CBC Communications ·

Innovation is alive and well in New Brunswick and the finalists for the NBIF Breakthru competition prove it.

This year's creative entrepreneurs are from a wide spectrum of industries: there's a farmer who wanted a better way to capture food safety, a company that trains nuclear and energy utility employees, a carbon nanomaterials manufacturing company eyeing a global market, a business providing data to help guide better investments, and a social enterprise specializing in sensory friendly options for today's world.

So who are they? Drum roll please, read more about this year's Breakthru finalists.

What is Breakthru?​


Breakthru is a provincial biennial start-up competition that encourages the creation and development of entrepreneurial and innovative business ventures in New Brunswick.

Hosted by the New Brunswick Innovation Foundation (NBIF), participants compete for nearly $500,000 in investment prizing – a combination of start-up equity capital and in-kind services. In addition, participants will receive coaching from the province's leading professionals.

How it works?

Close to 100 participants attended the Breakthru bootcamp in December and had until Jan. 11 to submit business plans.  A second bootcamp was held in February to mentor entrepreneurs in finance, business plan creation and pitching to investors.

From 34 entries, five teams have been selected to pitch live on stage at the Breakthru LIVE Awards Dinner on March 21, at the Fredericton Convention Centre. The event will be co-hosted by Christianne Vachon and CBC New Brunswick's Harry Forestell.

You can vote for the CBC Viewers' Choice Award

CBC will be offering a "front-of-the-line" Golden Ticket to the Toronto audition of Dragons' Den on March 30 for the lucky winning team of the CBC Viewers' Choice Award. NBIF is coordinating travel and accommodation for the prize winner.

Each finalist will be featured on CBC New Brunswick News leading up to the event and their story will be on the CBC New Brunswick Facebook page where you can vote for the team you think is most deserving after March 15's suppertime TV news show. Watch this space for more information about voting. The winner of the CBC Viewers' Choice Award will be announced at the Breakthru Awards Dinner.

Harry Forestell, left, host of CBC New Brunswick News, presents the CBC Viewers' Choice Award to Moncton-based company Quber at the 2017 Breakthru Awards Dinner. Quber is an innovative financial engagement platform to help you manage your money. (NBIF)

