Parties list top priorities under a minority government

Green Party Leader David Coon says he hopes to play the role of "honest broker" in New Brunswick's minority government, where two bitter rivals hold the lion's share of seats in the legislative assembly.

The balance of power is held by the Greens and People's Alliance, however, creating the need for bipartisan politics regardless of who forms government and giving more power back the house.

Coon said it's an "exhilarating" time.

"I think we are in a great position to try and bring people together on some important issues," Coon said on the latest episode of the CBC New Brunswick Political Panel podcast.

His comments about being an intermediary between the Liberals and the Progressive Conservatives for the sake of co-operation followed the usual arguing between members of the two largest parties on the podcast.

The Green leader has criticized the Brian Gallant Liberals for centralizing power within the executive.

"The authority in power to make change will rest with the 48 members of the legislature," Coon said, noting the 49th member is the Speaker.

"To me, that's exhilarating. And New Brunswickers should be excited about that prospect, whoever is leading the minority government, because for the first time in a very long time authority is returning to the people's house, vested in the people sent there."

Priority lists

Gallant lost his majority in the September election, and the Progressive Conservatives could end up forming a government if the Liberals fall as a result of votes Friday.

Under any minority government, opposition parties could have a larger voice for sharing their priorities, and Coon was specific in saying what the first priority should be for those in power in New Brunswick.

The province has to address the "crisis of care," he said. That means improvements to health care, emergency care, senior care and child care, he said.

Coon said emergency response times in rural areas needs to be improved, the nurses shortage needs to be addressed (with nurse practitioners and new nurses, he said), and consultant George Savoury's report of the province's child protection system needs to be released and acted upon.

Liberal MLA Robert McKee said reducing wait times, hiring more doctors and nurses, and seniors care are top of mind for his party, but balancing the budget by 2020 will be its priority.

"We want to be fiscally responsible but also socially preoccupied," McKee said. "So, we have to figure out [how] we are going to make this budget work, what programs are most important and fulfil obligations that way."

He said a Liberal government would do that without compromising social programs or economic growth — a suggestion Progressive Conservative MLA Dominic Cardy didn't buy.

Cardy said the Liberal sub-amendment to add more promises to its own throne speech is missing cost estimates.

"You can't promise to balance the budget a year earlier and add tens, if not hundreds, of millions [in] new programs," Cardy said.

Earlier this year, the Gallant government planned a return to black by 2021, but that timeline was bumped up a year in the throne speech to fall in line with the platforms of opposing parties.

Cardy said fiscal responsibility is key to the Tories as is improving ambulance response times.