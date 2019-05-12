CBC New Brunswick brings home two gold Atlantic Journalism Awards

CBC New Brunswick was the gold winner in two categories and a finalist in three others at the Atlantic Journalism Awards Saturday night in Halifax.

Colleen Kitts-Goguen, Gary Moore and Cari Blanchard received a gold award in the Breaking News: Radio category for coverage of the Fredericton shootings, in which two civilians and two police officers were killed.

Elizabeth Fraser won gold in the Excellence in Digital Journalism: Breaking News category for her reporting during the shooting.

Silver finalists from CBC New Brunswick

Vanessa Blanch in Enterprise Reporting: Radio, for Nowhere to go: homeless in Moncton.

Karissa Donkin (N.B.) and Jack Julian (N.S.) in Enterprise Reporting: Television, for Fatal fun.

CBC New Brunswick for Best Television News Broadcast on May 7, 2018.

