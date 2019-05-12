CBC New Brunswick brings home two gold Atlantic Journalism Awards
Awards recognize coverage of shooting in Fredericton that left 4 dead
CBC New Brunswick was the gold winner in two categories and a finalist in three others at the Atlantic Journalism Awards Saturday night in Halifax.
Colleen Kitts-Goguen, Gary Moore and Cari Blanchard received a gold award in the Breaking News: Radio category for coverage of the Fredericton shootings, in which two civilians and two police officers were killed.
Elizabeth Fraser won gold in the Excellence in Digital Journalism: Breaking News category for her reporting during the shooting.
Silver finalists from CBC New Brunswick
- Vanessa Blanch in Enterprise Reporting: Radio, for Nowhere to go: homeless in Moncton.
- Karissa Donkin (N.B.) and Jack Julian (N.S.) in Enterprise Reporting: Television, for Fatal fun.
- CBC New Brunswick for Best Television News Broadcast on May 7, 2018.
Click here for a complete list of the 2018 Atlantic Journalism Awards winners and finalists.
