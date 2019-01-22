'It's so old': Moncton choir learns new lessons from Joni Mitchell classic

When you think of Joni Mitchell's classic song, Big Yellow Taxi, you probably don't picture a choir of fresh-faced kids belting out the chorus of "Ooh — bop bop bop bop," but that is exactly what students at Northrop Frye School in Moncton did last month.

The choir of about 40 students in grades 4 to 8 took part in the CBC Canadian Music Class Challenge, which asks music classes to submit their best renditions of a Canadian song.

This year the list included classics such as Big Yellow Taxi and Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah, along with contemporary hits like Stay by Alessia Cara.

"Part of our curriculum is exploring music and musicians … so I think it's good to be exposed to Canadian music," said music teacher and choir director Catherine Bartlett.

This was the second year Bartlett and her students took part, and with improved production and choreography this time around, they tried to step up their game.

"It was fun for the kids to see a product that they had worked together on, so this year we thought we'd dig in a little deeper," she said.

Song a 'tough sell' at first

Music teacher Catherine Bartlett, here with Grade 6 students Ethan Leal, Julia Taylor and Rebecca Ryan, says seeing her choir perform the Joni Mitchell classic filled her heart with joy. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Bartlett chose Big Yellow Taxi and said at first it was a tough sell.

"Initially, I think, there was a little bit of, 'Oh — is this what we're going to do?' Bartlett remembers. "They've probably heard their parents singing it."

Grade 6 student Rebecca Ryan liked the tune as soon as she heard it but admits she was surprised the choir was singing a folksong from 1970.

"I mean it's Joni Mitchell — it's so old," she said, laughing.

"It has a good beat, a good rhythm, nice lyrics and also … it's giving you a lesson, which you don't really find in most songs — it's kind of a like a fable in that way."

Practice pays off

Julia Taylor, who is also in Grade 6, said the weekly rehearsals paid off. Especially when it came to the choreography, which had the entire choir moving their hands in unison during the chorus.

"When we did it in the music room a lot of people weren't at the same position, so when I looked at the video I thought, 'Well, that was good.'"

Ethan Leal said the experience of learning the song, making the video and entering the music challenge is something he hopes the choir will do again.

"At the end it was like, 'Wow — that was really good.' It was kind of a relief after stressing a little to see if it was going to be good or not."

Bartlett said seeing her students make the commitment to rehearse each week and then being proud of the result is the best part of her job.

"It fills my heart with joy … they make a beautiful sound when they all sing together."

Bartlett even held a "reveal party" for the students to watch their video together for the first time.

Ethan Leal and Rebecca Ryan enjoyed taking part in the CBC Music Class Challenge. They say it wasn't about winning but about the experience. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

"They were all looking at themselves of course … and the silly things that they've done."

For instance, Rebecca said she had no idea she was conducting with one finger during the song until she saw the video.

"I was going along with the beat and orchestrating it and doing a little conductor finger all over it."

Bartlett said it was "incredible" how quickly the students learned the Joni Mitchell classic that would be more familiar to their parents or grandparents.

"That's just kids. They're sponges. They're ready to absorb if you can give them the good stuff."

Challenge about more than winning

There were more than 1,000 entries in the CBC Canadian Music Class Challenge from every province and territory.

The winners receive $5,000 of new musical instruments for their school and a plaque for their trophy case.

The choir at Northrop Frye School didn't win anything, but no one seems too concerned.

"It's not really about winning," Ethan said. "It's just the experience."

Rebecca agreed, saying it's the journey and not the destination.

"We finished it … and when it finally came out it looked so good and then I'm like, 'I didn't realize we were awesome.'"