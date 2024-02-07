Saint Andrews nursing home provides creature comforts for residents

A Saint Andrews nursing home is turning out to be the purr-fect home for several new residents.

Passamaquoddy Lodge has adopted several cats to help provide companionship for the home's residents.

Nursing clerk Andrea Hooper calls the cats "staff" and says her furry co-workers are a hit.

"I think it's been a great, great addition to Passamaquoddy Lodge. I see absolute joy on their faces."

The residents agree and say the cats make the home experience better.

"They're soft and they're cuddly and they love to be petted," said Margie Burns.

WATCH | What happens when you send two CBC VJs to shoot cats: Purr-fect new residents at Saint Andrews, N.B., nursing home might bite, but they’re cute Duration 3:23 Passamaquoddy Lodge has adopted several cats as ‘staff’ to serve as companions to the home’s residents.

"Everybody loves the cats."

The home's administrator Yolande Jay said the cats have made themselves at home, with one named Oscar taking over the chair at her desk — the one closest to a window and cat treats.

She said the home has worked to make sure the experience is good for both the two- and four-legged residents.

"We did go through all the files … to make sure that there were no stated allergies. There were a couple that cropped up, but we've dealt with them as we've gone along."

Staff also make sure litter boxes are cleaned, the cats are fed, and any vet bills covered.

Resident Margie Burns with Ozzie, one of the home's resident cats. (Cindy Grant/CBC)

A 50/50 draw helps raise money to cover costs and "Andrea created a cat calendar and cat pens that we've sold and all that money goes into the kitty fund and it covers the vet bills and the feed and the treats for the cats," said Jay.

Wendy Bennett, with Therapy Positive Canada, a non-profit that offers therapy pets in nursing homes and schools, said pets have a huge impact on the lives of seniors.

"You can see their loneliness lift, the isolation kind of lift," said Bennett.

And soon the cats may not be the only animals at the home.

Resident and residence committee member Ron Ruckstell said they're looking at building a chicken coop for laying hens.

"We thought that would be pretty cool," said Ruckstell.

Ron Ruckstell, with Jeff the cat, says the lodge is looking to get more animals, including laying hens. (Cindy Grant/CBC)

While most of the cats are communal, there's at least one cat with a longtime connection to a resident.

When Shirley Ross, a former employee of the nursing home, became a resident, her family asked if Ross's cat Nellie could visit. But Jay said if the cat got along well with the other cats, it could move in.

"And then the next day they brought the cat, who Shirley hadn't seen in months because she had been in hospital," said Jay.

"I wish I'd had a video camera for her reaction when she saw her cat and then realized her cat was going to stay with her."

Ross said having her cat with her at the home makes a huge difference.

"I think everybody needs somebody," she said.