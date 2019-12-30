Catharine Pendrel named Canada's cyclist of the decade

Catharine Pendrel, the Olympic bronze medallist from Harvey, was named Canadian Cyclist of the Decade by the editors of a Canadian cycling publication.

Rob Jones, an editor for the online publication Canadian Cyclist , contacted Pendrel a couple of days ago to tell her the news.

"Definitely a huge honour," the mountain biker said.

"It's just kind of neat to have your career reflected back at you."

Every decade, the online cycling publication chooses a rider who has best represented Canada on the international stage.

Pendrel started her racing career in her native Harvey Station, 35 kilometres southwest of Fredericton. She now lives in Kamloops, B.C.

Among a slew of awards, Pendrel won the gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, won silver at the Pan Am Games in Toronto in 2015, and a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The 39-year-old is one of the top riders in the world, ranking 10th.

Pendrel said winning the world championship in 2014 is one of her proudest accomplishments. Pendrel was recovering from a broken collarbone when she won gold.

"I think I had the most self-doubt going into that competition that I could pull off a win," she said, adding it was one of her most courageous rides.

"I just decided to throw caution to the wind and go for it."

Her 2014 win came after what Pendrel described as a disappointing 2012 London Olympics. She entered the Games as the world champion, but she finished ninth.

Catharine Pendrel helped Canada to a victory in the Swiss Epic mountain bike stage race in 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Pendrel said she's had a great support network beside her throughout the decade.

"It's not always a smooth ride and you just have to shift your focus and find the best performance on any given day."

Pendrel is in the selection pool for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo — her final year of world cup racing.

"I'm definitely satisfied with what I've been able to do and I look forward to what's next."