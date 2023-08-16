Have you seen these cat breeds? Cat lovers get a show

Does your cat have lemon-shaped eyes? A wide chest? Elegant bone structure?
That's the kind of criteria judge Tammy Ardolf used to choose a winning Canadian sphynx at New Brunswick's first Chats Canada Cats show.
The organization hosts shows across Canada, and made its New Brunswick debut recently in Riverview.
Judges hailed from Texas and Florida — one judge said she was very happy to escape the Florida weather — to bring their expertise, said Chats Canada Cats president Michèle Ann Desaulniers.
WATCH | Here's what it looks like when you fill a room with cats and cat-lovers
Chats Canada Cats brought breeds like the Canadian sphynx and Havana brown to Riverview, N.B., for a two-day show.
There are about 85 recognized cat breeds in the world, and organizers said they hoped the cat would show helps people learn more about them.
"The goal here is not to produce more, it's to produce better," said organizer Caroline Gamache.
Chats Canada Cats had 18 cat breeds when it first started doing shows, but now it has 25. Each breed has a written standard; how the ears should be set, the eyes shaped, the body, and how long the tail should be.
