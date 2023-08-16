Have you seen these cat breeds? Cat lovers get a show

Does your cat have lemon-shaped eyes? A wide chest? Elegant bone structure?

That's the kind of criteria judge Tammy Ardolf used to choose a winning Canadian sphynx at New Brunswick's first Chats Canada Cats show.

The organization hosts shows across Canada, and made its New Brunswick debut recently in Riverview.

Judges hailed from Texas and Florida — one judge said she was very happy to escape the Florida weather — to bring their expertise, said Chats Canada Cats president Michèle Ann Desaulniers.

Chats Canada Cats brought breeds like the Canadian sphynx and Havana brown to Riverview, N.B., for a two-day show.

There are about 85 recognized cat breeds in the world, and organizers said they hoped the cat would show helps people learn more about them.

"The goal here is not to produce more, it's to produce better," said organizer Caroline Gamache.

Chats Canada Cats had 18 cat breeds when it first started doing shows, but now it has 25. Each breed has a written standard; how the ears should be set, the eyes shaped, the body, and how long the tail should be.

Scroll through the photos to get a glimpse of the show's competitors.

This is a Canadian sphynx, a mutation of the hairless cat that developed in Canada. Organizer Caroline Gamache said you’d expect a Canadian cat to be bulky and have long hair. ‘But Mother Nature has a sense of humour,’ she said. ‘We got a naked cat.’ (Raechel Huizinga/CBC)

All that show business can be tiring. (Raechel Huizinga/CBC)

The khao manee is an ancient breed originating from Thailand, and its diamond-shaped eyes can be gold, green or blue. ‘They are very expressive, very playful, very affectionate cat,’ said Quebec breeder Annie Desmarais. (Raechel Huizinga/CBC)

Many curious cat-lovers visited Riverview’s Coverdale Centre for Chats Canada Cat's first New Brunswick show. If you missed it, don’t worry — organizers say they’ll be back next year. (Raechel Huizinga/CBC)

Francis Flamand holds up one of his Bengal cats. ‘They’re truly the party animal,’ says one judge, who was proven right later in the day when a Bengal pulled his award off his cage and went to town with it. (Raechel Huizinga/CBC)

A five-month-old Somali cat sits still for her turn on the stage. (Raechel Huizinga/CBC)

This is a Kurilian bobtail. Bobtail means the cat, which originates from Russia, doesn’t have a long tail, but rather a pompom-style caboose. If you want a cat who doesn’t mind water, look no further; this breed has learned to fish in groups. (Raechel Huizinga/CBC)

This is a Havana brown, a chocolate-coloured cat with a distinct muzzle. ‘Sort of like a cork screw on a wine bottle,’ its judge said. This green-eyed cat, a mixture of Siamese and domestic black, originates from England. (Raechel Huizinga/CBC)

Hairless cats are not actually, truly hairless. They have hair on their noses and the backs of their ears, as well as a peach fuzz texture on their bodies. (Raechel Huizinga/CBC)

This is a British longhair. ‘Not too lazy, but not too active,’ the judge said. This cat has more hair per square inch than any other cat breed. (Raechel Huizinga/CBC)

Some cats had a little stage fright. (Raechel Huizinga/CBC)