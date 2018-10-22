Cat café gives felines chance at adoption

There's a new oasis for cat lovers in Fredericton.

The Purrfect Cup is Fredericton's first cat café, and the only café on the city's north side.

"The idea is that you can come here and enjoy food here, drink like you would at a normal café," said owner Korey Jennings. "But if you pay an additional fee to enter the cat lounge, then you can go and enjoy your drink in there in the company of about ten cats who live there and for the most part are adoptable."

The Purrfect Cup on Fredericton's north side offers patrons a chance to snuggle up with a feline friend while getting their caffeine fix. 1:02

Jennings said he saw a story about a cat café in Calgary and thought it would be an interesting addition to Fredericton's café scene.

Patrons can order locally roasted coffee at the counter, and either enjoy their drink in the normal café setting or pay a $6 admission fee to enter the "cat lounge."

Patrons can pay $6 for up to an hour of cat lounge time. (Angela Bosse/CBC)

Jennings said the café will normally be home to about 10 cats, all up for adoption by the SPCA.

The SPCA hand-picks the cats to live at the café, and pays for their food, litter and medical bills. Jennings and his staff care for the animals' daily needs.

The SPCA hand-picks cats to live in the cafe in hope that they will find a "forever home" easier. (Angela Bosse/CBC)

At the cafe's grand opening on the weekend, around nine cats were adopted. There are now about five at the café.

Jennings said in addition to the café being a place for people to relax, it offers a chance to see what the cats will be like in a home environment.

"What we tend to notice is that the cat's personality tends to really come through, so then, when a prospective owner wants to come adopt a cat, they are seeing the cat as they will be, because it's a more realistic environment that it's living and thriving in," he said.

People can watch the cats from the big window into the cat lounge. (Angela Bosse/CBC)

"They can meet the cat here, but if they are interested they have to then contact the SPCA and go through their channels and their process. And then we essentially get the OK to release the cats to the new owners."