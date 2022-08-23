COVID-19 cases back up in New Brunswick after four-week decline

After a four-week downward trend, the number of PCR-confirmed cases is up, according to New Brunswick's weekly COVID-19 report.

The number of deaths increased slightly between Aug. 14 and 20— six compared with five the week before — and included a person in their 30s.

There were 797 confirmed cases of COVID last week, compared to 675 cases the previous week — an increase of 18 per cent.

Active cases were also up last week — 1,110 compared to 993 the week before.

The number of hospital admissions for COVID-19 remained unchanged at 22, while "active" hospitalizations, ICU patients, and the seven-day moving average for hospitalizations were all down.

The highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 continues to be among individuals between 70 and 89.

The BA-5 subvariant of Omicron continues to dominate in New Brunswick. Of the PCR-confirmed cases last week, 94 per cent of samples were from the BA.5 strain, up from 86 the week before. That figure has been growing steadily since BA-5 first appeared in the province.

The report for last week indicates the age and vaccine status for cases. (Government of New Brunswick)

The other percentages of cases for each Omicron subvariant are as follows:

0 per cent of samples are BA.1, unchanged from last week

1 per cent of samples are BA.2, down from 2 per cent last week

0 per cent of samples are BA.3, unchanged from last week

5 per cent of samples are BA.4, down from 12 per cent last week

Regional health authorities

The province's two health authorities also release weekly reports, but the categories — and often the criteria — differ from the province's weekly report.

For example, the province only reports on patients who are admitted to hospital because they have COVID. The Horizon and Vitalité reports include patients who were initially admitted for another reason and later tested positive for the virus.

In its most recently weekly report, Vitalité Health Network reports 18 COVID-19 hospitalizations, half of the previous week's 36, and a continuation of a downward trend.

Only one patient was listed in the ICU. Vitalité also says 138 staff were off work because of COVID-19 — down from 144 the previous week. Bed occupancy rates were at 100 per cent, up from 99 the week before.

Vaccination status, proportion, and rate per 100,000 for hospitalized and deceased cases reported since Dec. 5, 2021. (Government of New Brunswick)

Horizon reported 95 active admissions, six patients in ICU, and 99 employees who tested positive.

Vitalité reported five hospital units with outbreaks in two hospitals — four at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre and one at the Edmundston Regional Hospital.

Horizon reported outbreaks in 22 units.