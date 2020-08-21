No new cases of COVID-19 in N.B., 1 recovered
The province is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and one person has recovered.
Of the 6 active cases in the province, none are in hospital
The province is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and one person has recovered.
There are now six active cases in New Brunswick. None of the active cases are in hospital.
Three of the active cases are in Moncton. There is one active case in the Saint John region, one in the Fredericton region and one in Bathurst.
There have been 191 total confirmed cases in the province.