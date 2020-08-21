Skip to Main Content
No new cases of COVID-19 in N.B., 1 recovered
New Brunswick

The province is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and one person has recovered.

Of the 6 active cases in the province, none are in hospital

Philip Drost · CBC News ·
There have been 191 total confirmed cases in the province since the pandemic started. (The Canadian Press/NIAID-RML via AP)

There are now six active cases in New Brunswick. None of the active cases are in hospital. 

Three of the active cases are in Moncton. There is one active case in the Saint John region, one in the Fredericton region and one in Bathurst.

There have been 191 total confirmed cases in the province. 

