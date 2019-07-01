Cartoonist let go from N.B. newspapers days after Trump image goes viral

Cartoonist Michael de Adder has been let go from Irving-owned Brunswick News Inc. just days after his cartoon depicting U.S. President Donald Trump playing golf next to the bodies of two migrants went viral.

The cartoon, released on Wednesday, shows Trump looming over Oscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his young daughter, Valeria, who drowned while trying to cross into Brownsville, Texas.

The original image of the Salvadoran father and daughter made headlines early last week, bringing to light once again the issues around migrants risking their lives to enter the U.S.

Today I was just let go from all newspapers in New Brunswick.

On Friday, de Adder tweeted that he was let go from BNI and its subsidiary papers after 17 years. BNI is based in Saint John, N.B., and runs almost all the print publications in the province, including three daily papers.

"I've got to admit, it hurts pretty bad. I'm a New Brunswicker," tweeted de Adder, who was born in Moncton, N.B.

But BNI denies the claim that the reason for terminating its freelance contract with de Adder was the cartoon.

Cartoon for June 26, 2019

"This is a false narrative which has emerged carelessly and recklessly on social media. In fact, BNI was not even offered this cartoon," said the company in a tweeted statement on Sunday.

"The decision to bring back reader favourite Greg Perry was made long before this cartoon, and negotiations had been ongoing for weeks."

De Adder could not be reached for comment, but on Sunday he tweeted a response disputing BNI's statement.

Michael de Adder believes he was let go from BNI over a provocative cartoon featuring Donald Trump. (CBC)

"It got to the point where I didn't submit any Donald Trump cartoons for fear that I might be fired," he said on Twitter, adding that in the past two weeks he drew three viral Trump cartoons.

"And a day later I was let go. And not only let go, the cartoons they already had in the can were not used. Overnight it was like I never worked for the paper. Make your own conclusions."

This was scheduled to appear today. Donald Sutherland receives the Order of Canada. He was born in New Brunswick. It was based upon a cartoon I did years ago for a book I did on the province. The fact that they didn't even run it is telling. All ties had to be cut ASAP. <a href="https://t.co/Fys45Nc6wk">pic.twitter.com/Fys45Nc6wk</a> —@deAdder

On Twitter, de Adder also said that every Trump cartoon he submitted for the past year was axed.

This raised some red flags for Wes Tyrell, president of the Association of Canadian Cartoonists.

"This is a smelly circumstance," Tyrell said. "Trump cartoons have been the bread and butter for just about every publication out there since 2016, 2015. Why are they not running them?"

Wes Tyrell, president of the Association of Canadian Cartoonists, said the timing of BNI letting go of Michael de Adder "was no coincidence." (CBC)

He said it's especially concerning to see editorial influence creeping up on cartoonists.

"To me, that's a form of censorship. And it's unacceptable."

'Disturbing' trend

It's not just a trend in Canada.

Starting this month, the New York Times will stop running daily political cartoons in its international edition altogether.

Last year, staff cartoonist Rob Rogers was fired from his job at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for his depictions of Trump.

Rob Rogers was fired after 25 years as a staff cartoonist at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. (CBC)

"I think it's really a terrible thing for a newspaper to start getting involved in micromanaging the cartoonists," said Rogers, who noted the trend was "disturbing."

"The president is dictating very negative attacks on the media. He's calling us the enemy of the people. And I believe that that is something that a newspaper publisher should be fighting against."

Rogers said in his case, the company was willing to sacrifice the following he had built around his local cartoons "just to satisfy something that they felt about the president. And I thought that was really tragic."

According to his website, de Adder freelances for the Chronicle Herald of Halifax, the Toronto Star and Ottawa Hill Times.

The hardest part in all of this,I have a mother with dimentia in NB who has a hard time remembering her family at times.But she knows her son draws cartoons. Part of her daily routine is to open the @TimesTranscript and see her son's cartoon.A cartoon that won't be there anymore.

In an emailed statement from the Ottawa Hill Times, editor Kate Malloy said the paper will continue to work with de Adder "for many years to come."

"He's one of the most talented editorial cartoonists in the country. He pushes the envelope, but that's what a great editorial cartoonist does," Malloy said.

"We're lucky to have such a talent."

Tyrell said who BNI chose as their new cartoonist is telling.

"No disrespect to this other cartoonist at all, but this is an inoffensive, non-provocative, run-of-the-mill individual, cartoon-wise. Mike de Adder is an entirely different level," Tyrell said.

"He's undeniably the voice of New Brunswick."

I have a million texts, emails, dms, tweets, status updates, replies and phone messages. I just don't know where to start. I apologize to every reporter, news organization and television station that may have been under deadline and waiting for me to reply. No reception.

