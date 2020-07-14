Carnival in the age of COVID-19 a 'very different midway'

Temperature checks, hand sanitizer and questionnaires are not typically things you associate with spending a fun-filled day at the carnival but it's all part of the new normal.

East Coast Amusements is setting up on the grounds of the Fredericton Exhibition and the midway is set to open on Thursday.

Nathan Smithers, general manager of East Coast Amusements, said they got the go–ahead from the province at the end of June and have been planning this ever since.

"Once that announcement was made we began preparations. Preparing the plan and then doing all the normal stuff that would go into us getting ready to resume operations," he told Information Morning Fredericton.

On June 26 the province announced that all businesses could open provided they could ensure physical distancing and proper sanitization. This included the reopening of amusement centres.

Upon arrival you will have your temperature checked and will be required to answer a questionnaire. All ride operators will be wearing masks.

Rides will be sanitized between each use. (Ed Hunter/CBC )

Wayne Knorr, communications manager for the City of Fredericton, said in an email that the city has no direct involvement with the midway and was not involved in the authorization of the operation.

He said the city has been given a copy of the operational plan to review and understands that appropriate cleaning, masking and spacing protocols are in place.

Smithers said it's going to look a lot different than a typical day at the fair.

"I think people were just picturing that old traditional midway, where there are people packed up and lineups waiting for the rides, but it's just not going to be possible this year."

The rides will operate at lower capacity to ensure physical distancing can be maintained and single riders will no longer have the option to pair up.

Smithers said they only have half the usual number of rides so there will be more room for people to physically distance.

There will be some carnival games, but trading up for prizes as you win more games won't be allowed.

"Once a person leaves a booth with their prize it will have to remain there. There will be no trading because it's a contact surface that can't be shared with another group of people."

There are still prizes to be won but unlike previous years you won't be able to trade your prize after it's been handed to you. (Ed Hunter/CBC )

All day ride bracelets won't be offered because staff would need to touch other people to fasten the bracelets. They'll be using the ticket system and offering six rides for $20 dollars.

"At that point you won't be able to just ride all day like you used to."

He said he thinks staff is concerned that people will be impatient about having to wait in longer lines.

"People are going to have to be patient but I really believe we've all adapted to the new normal of waiting in line and having to be patient. Things take more time than they used to."

He said while the situation isn't ideal, it's better to be operating this way than not at all.

"The idea is to have a limited midway this year and then by next year hopefully things have returned to normal."

The fair runs Thursday to Sunday.this week and next.