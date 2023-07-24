Western N.B. sees rash of rabies cases

New Brunswick is marking the highest number of rabies cases in the province since 2017.

So far in 2023, there have been six confirmed cases of rabies, all in raccoons, according to provincial numbers. Since November 2022, two people had to be treated for rabies after coming in contact with two of these raccoons, said a provincial news release.

A provincial surveillance map shows this year's cases are concentrated in Carleton County in western New Brunswick.

In the news release, the Department of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries said aircraft will be dropping more than 340,000 animal vaccination baits from Aug. 12 to 18 in the area as part of its annual prevention program.

The vaccination baits are contained in green blister packs and have a label describing their contents. The release says if people see the packs they should leave them alone.

"If someone picks up a packet they should wash their hands thoroughly and anyone who eats material from a packet should seek medical attention," states the release.

According to the New Brunswick Veterinary Medical Association, there were no cases of rabies in 2021, two in 2022 and 11 in 2017.

In addition to aerial drops, the department said 14,000 vaccination baits will be distributed by hand by the end of July.

"The public is urged to call Tele-Care 811 if they see raccoons, skunks or foxes that appear sick and may have rabies. Public Health can provide effective treatment to anyone at risk of exposure to the virus after contact with a rabid animal," according to the release.