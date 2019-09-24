Amateur historian preserves Carleton County past and present

A Carleton County woman with a life-long love of history has taken it upon herself to document the history of her own area.

Tammey McLean is the founder of two popular Facebook groups, one about Woodstock, the other about Hartland and each described as "Memories of the Past and Present."

The Woodstock group boasts a membership of 5,237, the Hartland edition 3,424, which is impressive considering the two communities have a combined population of about 6,000.

McLean started the page a few years ago after she upgraded her computer, looking for a place to showcase her collection of historic images.

"I had all this stuff from years ago when I was a kid," said McLean. "I collected it, so I thought why not make a Hartland page, you know, and I put my stuff on that? And so I did.

"I had no idea that it was going to catch on that anybody would like, you know, post anything to it."

McLean posts old images, old newspaper articles and pictures of memorabilia, as well as pictures taken at events she attends all over the area. Members also post items and offer comments and memories.

Since starting the groups, she has become a collector of historical memorabilia, with local people entrusting her to keep the history of the area alive.

"Since 2015, I've gotten quite a bit of collection of CDs, memory sticks, photo albums, boxes, and people keep giving me stuff," said McLean.

"I have a whole bunch in the living room, I have a whole bunch downstairs. And I'm glad that people think that I will keep it for them. In, like, say 30 years down the road, there'll be something there."

Coping with loss

Besides her interest in history, there was a more sombre reason for McLean's archiving project.

Her husband, who died a few years ago, would often encourage her to take photos of interesting scenes in the area.

She said she started the group, in part, to help her mourn.

People in the community have been entrusting McLean with their own collections of memorabilia and old photos. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

"It took my mind off it," she said. "And at that time, it was really really hard. So going around getting pictures, and looking through the photo albums, scrapbooks, stuff like that — it gets my mind off it a little bit."

While her husband may no longer be with her, she keeps a part of him with her always: her camera.

"It was the last thing that Charlie bought me … for my 45th birthday, so I try and keep good care of it," said McLean. "I'm hoping that it lasts forever."

Important community fixture

Jim Kennedy, a friend of McLean's, said it's not just her historical posts that are appreciated, it's her coverage of community events.

"She's certainly attending every event, one of the things that the local newspaper doesn't do anymore," the Debec man said.

"But Tammy has gone out of her way to make a point to attend any and all events and primarily in the rural areas."

This Hartland woman is sharing local stories on Facebook because of the lack of media coverage in rural areas. 0:37

McLean said she's put more than 100,000 kilometres on her car since she's started documenting life in Carleton County.

"I have people messaging me all the time, 'Tammy can you come here take this? Can you go there take that?"

Kennedy said McLean's work gives people a sense of community if they've had to move away or because they can't get to events themselves.

'I had all this stuff from years ago when I was a kid,' McLean says of the beginnings of her history project. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

McLean doesn't have any plans to stop soon. She still has stories to tell.

"Around this little area every town has a story," she said.

"Hartland has their story. Woodstock has a story. I think it's important to get the story out about what the past was. And let people see through pictures what it was and what it is now."