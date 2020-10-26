Carleton County man dead after ATV crash

A Carleton County man has died after an ATV crash in Glassville early Monday morning.

RCMP responded to a report of a crash involving a single all-terrain vehicle on Kenneth Road, about 45 kilometres north of Woodstock, at around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Police arrived to find the passenger on the ATV, a 20-year-old man, had died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not seriously hurt.

RCMP said alcohol use and excess speed are believed to have been factors in the crash.

Police also said neither the driver nor the passenger wore a helmet.

The investigation is continuing.