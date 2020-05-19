RCMP investigating damage at northern wind farm

Police are investigating after several wind turbines at the Caribou Wind Park near Bathurst were damaged over the long weekend.

New Brunswick RCMP say 10 turbines were damaged sometime between Sunday and early Monday at the wind farm located off Route 180 in Caribou Depot, about 50 kilometres west of Bathurst.

Police said in a release issued Tuesday equipment was significantly damaged while the suspect or suspects tried to gain entry into the base section. Ultimately, three turbines were rendered inoperable and another was damaged by a fire.

Police say they're investigating a case of mischief and are asking anyone with information to contact Bathurst RCMP at 506-548-7771 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The wind park, owned by GDF Suez Energy North America, has 33 turbines. A company representative did not immediately reply to an interview request Tuesday evening.