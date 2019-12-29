Worker injured after accident at mine west of Bathurst
Employee was doing work underground when section of rock fell on him, says union president
A worker was injured Friday in an accident at the Caribou mine west of Bathurst, N.B.
RCMP attended the scene and the matter is under investigation.
Dale Knowles, president of Local 1306 of the United Steelworkers, represents about 70 people who work on the surface. The injured employee worked underground and is not a member of the union.
Knowles said employees were briefed by management throughout the day Friday.
"It was kind of a sombre mood when everybody came in because everybody had started to find out what had happened," said Knowles.
Workers were told the accident happened in the early morning hours of Friday, he said.
Knowles said a section of rock fell from the ceiling onto the workers leg as the worker drilled underground.
'It was kind of a down day'
The worker was pinned, he said.
"It was kind of a down day for all the employees," said Knowles. "It affects everybody."
Knowles said there was no mining during day as underground activities were suspended. But the milling complex kept running.
About 370 people work at the mine, which is 50 kilometres from Bathurst.
Trevali, the B.C.-based company that mines for zinc, lead and silver on the property, did not return a call from CBC.
The RCMP say WorkSafeNB has opened an investigation into the accident.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.