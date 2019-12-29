Worker injured after accident at mine west of Bathurst

A worker was injured Friday in an accident at the Caribou mine west of Bathurst, N.B.

RCMP attended the scene and the matter is under investigation.

Dale Knowles, president of Local 1306 of the United Steelworkers, represents about 70 people who work on the surface. The injured employee worked underground and is not a member of the union.

Knowles said employees were briefed by management throughout the day Friday.

"It was kind of a sombre mood when everybody came in because everybody had started to find out what had happened," said Knowles.

Workers were told the accident happened in the early morning hours of Friday, he said.

Knowles said a section of rock fell from the ceiling onto the workers leg as the worker drilled underground.

'It was kind of a down day'

The worker was pinned, he said.

"It was kind of a down day for all the employees," said Knowles. "It affects everybody."

Knowles said there was no mining during day as underground activities were suspended. But the milling complex kept running.

About 370 people work at the mine, which is 50 kilometres from Bathurst.

Trevali, the B.C.-based company that mines for zinc, lead and silver on the property, did not return a call from CBC.

The RCMP say WorkSafeNB has opened an investigation into the accident.