Caribou mine near Bathurst halts production

The company that operates the Caribou underground mine near Bathurst has announced it is stopping production for the foreseeable future.

British Columbia-based Trevali Mining Corp. announced Thursday it's shifting the mine into care and maintenance mode but offered no timeline for when the mine could resume production.

Trevali mines for zinc, lead and silver at the property and had employed about 370 people. A news release says the company will provide "transition assistance" to its workforce in addition to severance, though no specifics were provided.

Trevali attributed the decision to a plunging zinc price and the coronavirus pandemic.

"This decision is no reflection on the quality of our team or the operating conditions in New Brunswick, and while the operation is paused, we will study a multitude of options in the Bathurst region to maximize value and reduce the overall cost structure of Caribou," Ricus Grimbeek, Trevali's president and CEO, said in a news release.

About 370 people worked at the Caribou mine. (Trevali)

The Caribou mine, about 50 kilometres west of Bathurst, has been in continuous production since 2015, according to Trevali's website.

The company said it expects to incur one-time costs of $5 million US over the next two months related to moving the mine into care and maintenance mode, with costs after that of about $500,000 US per month.

It says that monthly spending will "ensure that the mine, mill, and associated infrastructure are safe and secure" and ready to restart if conditions allow.

Trevali also operates mines in Burkina Faso, Namibia and Peru.