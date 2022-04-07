Saint John police issue public safety alert over powerful opioid carfentanil

The Saint John Police Force has issued a public safety alert about the drug carfentanil after the coroner's office confirmed the powerful opioid was involved in two recent sudden deaths.

Carfentanil is a "dangerous" drug that may be circulating in the community, said spokesperson Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca.

It is a painkiller used to immobilize large animals. It is not approved for human use.

Carfentanil is estimated to be approximately 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, Rocca said in a news release.

Its effects include the inability to feel pain, euphoria, sedation, and respiratory depression that may lead to death.

On Wednesday, Saint John police received lab results from the coroner's office in two sudden deaths cases that occurred in January and February. They confirmed the presence of carfentanil in blood that had "reached clinically toxic levels," according to the release.

Both deaths remain under investigation, including the source of the drug and the final cause of death, said Rocca.

No other details have been released.



"The Saint John Police advises members of the public to not ingest any drug that is not approved for human consumption and prescribed or recommended by a physician," Rocca said.