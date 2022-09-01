Dominic Cardy has resigned as New Brunswick's minister of education and early childhood development.

Cardy announced in a tweet that he was quitting the cabinet of Premier Blaine Higgs but would stay on as a Progressive Conservative MLA for Fredericton West-Hanwell.

In a scorching resignation letter to Higgs, Cardy slammed the premier's leadership style, saying "change requires care, not a wrecking ball" and some reforms to French second-language education "will stall because of your micromanagement."

"You cannot change deadlines on large systems based on your emotional state, without undermining the quality of the work, or the morale of your team," the letter says.

He also accuses Higgs of "choosing to yell 'data my ass' at a senior civil servant" because he didn't like what the department's numbers showed.

"That was the end of your political project in my eyes: If you reject evidence because you dislike it then you don't believe in evidence," he wrote.

Dominic Cardy's resignation letter to Blaine Higgs criticizes his leadership style and some of his decisions. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Cardy also said Higgs's abolition of partly elected regional health authority boards represented "a steady consolidation of power in your hands" and that he was trying to delay or undermine reconciliation between language communities and with Indigenous people.

Cardy did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.

The former leader of the New Brunswick NDP joined the PCs in 2017 as an adviser to Higgs and ran for the Tories in the 2018 election.

At the time Cardy switched parties, Higgs said they were "directly aligned on so many issues" but acknowledged they would not see eye-to-eye on everything.

Cardy was leader of the New Brunswick NDP before joining the PCs in 2017 as an adviser to Blaine Higgs before running for the Tories in the 2018 election. (Jon Collicott/CBC News)

"I want people who are going to bring ideas, and are going to bring action, into the group," Higgs said.

"We can work through any minor issues that come up, because I do it every day with everyone."

In 2020, Cardy failed to win enough support from the PC caucus to get a bill passed that would have eliminated philosophical and religious exemptions from the mandatory vaccination policy for school children.

And last year, he criticised the government's ban on provincial officials delivering Indigenous land acknowledgements at public events, saying it "added an unnecessary conflict that is creating confusion and justifiable anger toward our government."

On Wednesday, Higgs was coy with reporters about whether he was planning to shuffle his cabinet this month, which is the midpoint of his four-year mandate.