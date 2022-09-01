Cardy says several PC MLAs oppose Austin's role on language committee

Former education minister Dominic Cardy says several Progressive Conservative MLAs oppose Kris Austin's role in revising the province's Official Languages Act, but they fear retribution from Premier Blaine Higgs if they say so.

Cardy told reporters Thursday he's aware that some of his former colleagues are concerned about the former People's Alliance leader's involvement, a political flashpoint for francophones.

"I can say there are a number of Progressive Conservative members of the cabinet and caucus who have the same concerns that I have," Cardy said.

"They just haven't expressed them publicly yet."

Cardy quit the PC cabinet in October over disagreements with Higgs on French immersion and was expelled from the party's caucus the next day.

Kris Austin said he supports official bilingualism and merely objects to some of the ways it's been implemented. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

He says he remains a member of the organization, but his expulsion is one reason why Tory MLAs don't want to express their views about Austin, who quit the Alliance and joined the PCs in March.

"I think they've seen the way the premier behaves in response to people who disagree with him," Cardy said.

Eliminate position of commissioner, says Austin

This week, 21 Acadian and francophone groups urged Austin to resign from a working group of PC ministers working behind closed doors to craft the government's plan for revisions to the Official Languages Act.

Those groups say Austin's opposition to some elements of official bilingualism disqualifies him from playing any part in how the act is revised.

Austin said Wednesday he still believes the position of commissioner of official languages, enshrined in the act, should be eliminated. He added that is his personal view and he's just one member of the government.

He also repeated that he supports official bilingualism and merely objects to some of the ways it's been implemented — a distinction Cardy scoffed at Thursday.

"I think if you were someone had a history of talking about constructive ways to make bilingualism in New Brunswick work better, that might be a credible position," he said.

"For someone who has consistently attacked the foundations of the bilingual system in New Brunswick … I don't think he has the credibility to speak on those subjects in any way anyone should take seriously."

Cardy wouldn't talk about how Austin interacted with the PC caucus after joining it in March and didn't identify which MLAs share his discomfort about the former Alliance leader.

Natural Resources Minister Mike Holland, a member of the working group, said he does not object to Austin’s presence. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Natural Resources Minister Mike Holland, another member of the working group, said he does not object to Austin's presence.

"I want to have everybody sitting there looking to make sure that bilingualism is protected, preserved and is something that we value in the province of New Brunswick. Kris Austin has said out of his own mouth that that is the case for him," he said.

Regional Development Corporation Minister Réjean Savoie, another member of the group, said he was "prepared to work with everyone on the committee. I'm here to work with everyone."

He would not comment on criticisms from Liberal MLA Isabelle Thériault this week that francophone PC members working with Austin don't have backbones.

"I'm here to be part of the solution, not the problem."

But asked if he disagrees with the 21 Acadian groups who objected to Austin's role, Savoie responded, "I didn't say that. I said they have the right to share their opinion. I'm here to work with everyone in a respectful way."

Health Minister Bruce Fitch also brushed off Cardy's claim about PC dissenters.

"Mr. Cardy has his opinion on various things. I haven't polled our caucus.… I have faith in the premier putting people on that and hopefully they'll make the right decisions."