A defibrillator has been stolen from the Mont Farlagne Outdoor Centre, a ski resort in northwest New Brunswick.

"We are very disappointed with this situation. This instrument saves lives," said the Mount Farlagne Outdoor Centre in a Facebook post in French on Friday.

The defibrillator was given to the centre by the Heart and Stroke Foundation. A replacement could cost more than $1,500, the centre said.

Mont Farlagne suspects someone stole the defibrillator, which is stored in a cabinet at the entrance of the cafeteria, on Dec. 28. Loudspeaker cables were also stolen from the bar.

The thefts were reported to Edmundston police. An investigation is underway.

Mont Farlagne is located 8.3 kilometres north of Edmundston.