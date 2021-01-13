Province to cut income tax rate to offset impact of carbon tax

The Higgs government is cutting income taxes to offset the impact of carbon taxes on the majority of New Brunswickers.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves introduced legislation Tuesday that would lower the tax rate on the lower income bracket from 9.68 per cent to 9.4 per cent, a rate that applies to the first $43,835 of income.

The tax cut accounts for $28 million of the $163 million in carbon tax revenue the province will collect this year under a pricing system it adopted to comply with the federal government's requirements.

"It is anticipated to benefit over 420,000 taxpayers, putting money back in the pockets of the taxpayers," Steeves said, as he introduced the bill.

The Progressive Conservatives had faced calls to use the revenue on climate fund projects.

Tax cut 'a sensible approach'

But returning the money to New Brunswickers falls in line with calls by many economists and environmentalists.

"It's a sensible approach," said University of Ottawa economist Nic Rivers, an expert on carbon pricing, who said it creates a disincentive to burn fossil fuels while giving people more money to stimulate the economy.

Nic Rivers, an economist at the University of Ottawa, commended the province's tax cut in the context of offsetting the carbon tax. (Nicholas Rivers)

"This is 'tax what you burn, not what you earn,'" Rivers said.

The national climate plan requires provinces to tax greenhouse gas emissions at $40 per tonne this year, which translates into 8.8 cents per litre of gasoline.

Last year Higgs opted to slash the provincial gas excise tax to partially offset the carbon tax. But this year, rather than slash it even more — an approach Ottawa frowns on — he said he wanted to find another way to return some of the money to New Brunswickers.

The income tax cut only accounts for a small portion of the total carbon tax revenue this year, and $36 million will still be devoted to climate change projects, about the same as last year.

Steeves's bill also raises the low-income tax threshold to $17,840 from $17,630. People below that threshold pay no provincial income tax.