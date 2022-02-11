Carbon charges on fuel in N.B. are 600 per cent higher than in N.S. — and rising

New Brunswick consumers who use diesel faced a price increase for the tenth week in a row Thursday after the province's Energy and Utilities Board raised the legal maximum that can be charged by retailers for the fuel to $1.74.6 per litre.

The price didn't just set a new record for diesel in New Brunswick — it kept prices in the province 10 cents ahead of what is allowed to be charged in Nova Scotia.

That gap is caused by multiple factors but most of it flows directly from a significant difference in carbon pricing between the two provinces.

In New Brunswick the cost of carbon charged to consumers for diesel is 10.73 cents per litre. In Nova Scotia it is 1.5 cents.

Environmentalists contend such wide discrepancies are not a good look for carbon pricing and they're supporting efforts by the federal government to resolve them by 2023.

"We've got to move on a much more consistent and coherent approach," said Louise Comeau, who is the New Brunswick Conservation Council's Director of energy, climate change and energy solutions

Louise Comeau is the director of energy climate change and energy solutions at the New Brunswick Conservation Council. She says Ottawa is hoping to standardize carbon pricing in Canada in 2023 and end major disparities between provinces. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

At the inception of carbon pricing in Canada provinces were given the choice of adopting their own plans or having a national system imposed on them. Comeau said Ottawa was not especially fussy about consistency from province to province.

"They accepted more flexibility than they knew was prudent at the time," said Comeau.

"The federal government was determined to get every province under the regime in one way or another."

New Brunswick initially ended up in the national program but Nova Scotia opted for a "cap and trade" system that has resulted in consumers paying significantly lower carbon prices.

Carbon pricing first hit fuel pumps in Canada on April 1, 2019. The emission charge on gasoline in New Brunswick started out 4.42 cents per litre, compared to 0.97 cents in Nova Scotia.

That 3.5 cent price difference has since widened to 7.6 cents and will grow further this April when New Brunswick's carbon price on gasoline rises another 2.2 cents.

New Brunswick motorists pay 8.84 cents per litre in carbon taxes on gasoline and 10.73 cents on diesel. Those amounts will increase to 11.05 and 13.41 cents on April 1st. Nova Scotia motorists pay 1.18 cents in carbon taxes on gasoline and 1.5 cents on diesel. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Diesel contains more carbon per litre than gasoline and carries higher carbon charges as a result.

Depending on the cap and trade price auctions this spring that set prices in Nova Scotia, the cost of carbon in New Brunswick on petroleum for consumers could reach up to nine times what consumers in the neighbouring province are charged.

Design choices that deliberately dilute the carbon price signal work against the overall effectiveness of carbon pricing policy -Canadian Institute for Climate Choices ​​​​​​

The Canadian Institute for Climate Choices is a national publicly funded research body that advises the federal government on climate policy.

Last summer it identified pricing differences for carbon like those between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia as one of five issues "undermining" the performance of the national program.

"Not all policies have the same price," wrote researchers for the institute in a paper calling for changes that would help to standardize carbon pricing.

"Design choices that deliberately dilute the carbon price signal work against the overall effectiveness of carbon pricing policy,"

Diesel prices in New Brunswick are consistently 10 cents a litre more than in Nova Scotia, mostly because carbon prices on diesel in New Brunswick are 9.2 cents higher. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

New Brunswick decision makers have been criticized for diluting carbon prices themselves.

They've used some of the money raised from carbon charges to lower gasoline taxes by 4.2 cents — a move also criticized by the institute for undermining the effect of carbon prices.

But New Brunswick has not taken similar steps to offset carbon prices on diesel, so the price gap with Nova Scotia is rarely less than 10 cents.

Last month Dale Beugin with the institute told a New Brunswick committee of MLAs that the federal government is looking at "increasingly stringent" carbon pricing rules. Those are expected to restrict measures by provinces that attempt to shield consumers from full carbon pricing.

Comeau said provinces have been asked for proposals for implementation and although the work is ongoing, the end result should be an end to significantly different carbon charges among provinces.

"Yes, that's the principle, that the price should reflect the full carbon charge in 2023." said Comeau.

"We haven't seen what anybody is proposing and we haven't seen what the feds will approve other than the updated rules that say don't play the games you played last time — you're not getting away with it."