Higgs hopeful final sign-off on carbon plan coming early in the new year
After talk with Trudeau, he believes federal Liberals want to move plan for industry along
The premier of New Brunswick says he expects to hear early in the new year whether the federal government will
sign off on his province's pricing plan on pollution from heavy industry.
Blaine Higgs was in Ottawa on Monday for meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the latest of the provincial and territorial leaders to sit down with Trudeau since the October election.
Higgs called their meeting cordial and productive, building on last week's decision by the federal government to approve New Brunswick's consumer carbon tax proposal.
The Liberals, however, did not give the green light to the province's plan for regulating emissions from industry.
Higgs said his province's industrial plan meets federal requirements, and he understood from his conversation with Trudeau that the Liberals do want to move the issue along.
He said other topics covered in the sit-down were immigration and health care, including the looming closure of a private abortion clinic in the province.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.