Carbon monoxide exposure prompts home evacuation in Fredericton

At least four people were forced from their homes after a carbon monoxide spike inside a two-unit building in Fredericton on Thursday night.

Tim Pomeroy, acting platoon captain for the Fredericton Fire Department, said the evacuation happened around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Charlotte Street.

"They called the fire department and had a detector that notified them that there was carbon monoxide in the atmosphere," Pomeroy said.

Enbridge Gas arrived on scene and was able to disconnect a faulty appliance inside the building, which also had to be ventilated.

​​​​​Pomeroy said the two families living inside the building did not require medical treatment and were able to return inside once the appliance was disconnected.

What is it?

Carbon monoxide, or CO, is a gas with no smell, taste or colour. And it's the product of an incomplete combustion of fossil fuels such as gasoline, oil, coal, wood, propane and natural gas.

Nausea, headaches, fatigue and dizziness are among the first signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. With high levels of exposure, a person can fall asleep and never wake up.

Symptoms can arise within minutes to a couple of hours, depending on the amount of CO inside a home.

Pomeroy encourages everyone to get a carbon monoxide detector, especially people with gas burning appliances inside their homes. Detectors should also be inside homes with an attached garage, as vehicles can emit carbon monoxide.