Carbon monoxide monitors will be installed in schools this summer

The New Brunswick government will install carbon monoxide detectors in every school with fuel-fired appliances across the province this summer, Education Minister Dominic Cardy announced on Tuesday.

It's part of the Higgs government's commitment to protect the health and safety of children, he said during a news conference in Fredericton.

Carbon monoxide is an odourless, colourless gas that doesn't irritate the eyes, nose or throat.

It's "basically impossible to detect until you're suffering the consequences," said Cardy.

Carbon monoxide monitors are not currently required by the National Building Code of Canada, he noted.

"But we believe that we should go above and beyond the requirements to make sure that we can make our schools as safe as possible for every single student," he said.

Tenders were issued on June 3 and the department will be working with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure throughout the summer to install the monitors in about 160 schools.

A small battery-operated carbon monoxide detector has a loud beeping sound when levels are detected that could be harmful. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Each school requires an individual assessment and plan for installation, said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Bill Oliver.

"While these assessments are ongoing, we are eager to get started," he said in a statement.

Installation is expected to be completed before school heating systems are turned on this fall, officials said.

"Carbon monoxide poisoning can occur quickly and without notice," said provincial fire marshal Michael Lewis.

"Whether in the school or at home, installing a carbon monoxide alarm is the only way to ensure people's safety."