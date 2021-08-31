Why climate and carbon are no longer a wedge issue in New Brunswick's 'energy hub'

In New Brunswick's so-called energy hub, the energy seems to have drained out of the political fight over carbon taxes and climate policy in the federal election campaign.

Conservatives who once hammered Liberals about their "job-killing carbon tax" and the demise of the Energy East pipeline have moved on to other topics, even in the industry-friendly riding of Saint John-Rothesay.

"There is no question that climate change and the environment is a critical, critical concern and it has to be acted on," Conservative candidate Mel Norton said as he knocked on doors in a Rothesay neighbourhood of well-groomed lawns.

"But what we hear most often at the door are what I would characterize is as basic pocketbook concerns, basic concerns about being able to make ends meet. … It's groceries, it's gas, it's rent."

Conservative candidate Mel Norton knocked on doors in Rothesay and heard little about the carbon tax. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Norton's Liberal opponent Wayne Long said the Tories have dropped the issue because voters in Saint John-Rothesay accept that action on emissions is needed.

"I wouldn't call it vindication," he said. "It's not about that. It's about our future. But it's refreshing to finally have people realize we are in the fight of our lives."

In the 2019 campaign, Long was on the receiving end of Conservative attacks designed to make Justin Trudeau's climate policies a liability.

"That has totally reversed now," he said.

Why Conservatives aren't attacking Liberals on climate anymore in New Brunswick's 'energy hub 2:56 In the last election, Justin Trudeau's candidate came under attack on carbon taxes and pipelines. This campaign is different. 2:56

Long said it was "a lonely battle" for six years in Saint John, the home of the Irving Oil refinery. It's Canada's largest refinery and a major contributor to the economy. It's also New Brunswick's single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Now he's the one on the attack, defending aggressive climate policy and accusing Norton of avoiding the subject.

"He hasn't talked about climate, price on pollution, hasn't mentioned climate action literally once."

University of New Brunswick political scientist Heather Millar said the Conservatives' adoption of a detailed climate plan, including their own version of a carbon price, is "a real sea change for the Conservative Party.

"The wedge for the Conservatives isn't really there to the same degree that it was in 2019."

Liberal candidate Wayne Long says the Conservatives have dropped the issue of carbon taxes and climate change policy because voters in Saint John-Rothesay accept that action on emissions is needed. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

In the 2015 election campaign, Conservatives tried to make the proposed Energy East pipeline a litmus test for Liberal candidates in New Brunswick.

Trudeau refused to endorse it, saying the regulatory review of the project needed more consideration of environmental impacts. Long broke ranks with him and said he supported the project unequivocally.

When the pipeline was cancelled two years later, Conservatives blamed Trudeau, and new regulatory thresholds for emissions impacts.

Despite that, Trudeau won the 2019 election, and Long held Saint John-Rothesay.

Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs, citing federal Liberal victories in New Brunswick, then adopted his own provincial carbon tax.

This past March, the Supreme Court of Canada rejected legal arguments from three Conservative-friendly premiers and ruled the federal requirement for carbon pricing was constitutional.

And in April, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole released his own climate plan, including a watered-down version of a price on emissions.

"The leadership has accepted that carbon taxes or a carbon price is considered the most cost-effective way to get climate outcomes that you want and GHG reductions that you want," Millar said.

Business and industry groups are getting on board too.

Earlier this summer, Irving Oil announced it was working with TC Energy of Calgary to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the Saint John refinery to "align with carbon reduction goals."

Long said that disproves Conservative claims in 2019 that Liberal climate policies would hurt industry.

"I have every expectation that Irving Oil is going to rise to the challenge," he said.

This doesn't mean there's a Liberal-Conservative consensus on climate policy now.

Norton says that as he knocks on doors in Saint John-Rothesay, he finds the main issue is the economy. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Trudeau plans a steady increase in the carbon price until 2030 to meet aggressive new emissions reductions targets, because the more modest Paris accord objectives aren't enough to slow climate change.

O'Toole said he'd scale back Canada's goals to the Paris targets, which Long said is evidence his opponents' plan is not sincere.

"I think it was a token, to check that box that the Conservative Party is going to do climate action," he said.

But Norton wraps the O'Toole plan in the general theme of affordability that his party is running on. The plan would meet Paris targets but "in a way that is not on the backs of working Canadians and is not at the expense of our economy," he said.

O'Toole would create a loyalty-card-type program that would see consumers pay more at the pumps but bank the money in an account they could draw on to buy environmentally friendly products. Long calls that an incentive to burn more fossil fuels.

We'll see whether or not the Conservatives are able to pull that centrist vote to their platform by this new type of carbon pricing that they're suggesting. - Heather Millar, political scientist

The Liberal plan imposes a carbon price on provinces that refuse to implement their own version, then rebates most of the revenue directly to consumers.



In Higgs's provincial version, some of the money goes to climate projects, some pays for an offsetting cut in the provincial gas tax and some funds a modest income tax cut. Higgs hasn't ruled out cutting income tax further as the carbon price goes up.

Millar said voters appear to prefer rebates but it's unclear how they'll react if the Liberals stay in power and continue raising the price, which will equal an estimated 37 cents per litre of unleaded gas in New Brunswick in 2030.

University of New Brunswick political scientist Heather Millar says the Conservative Party is experiencing a 'sea change' by adopting a detailed climate plan. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

"We'll see whether or not the Conservatives are able to pull that centrist vote to their platform by this new type of carbon pricing that they're suggesting."

Millar said the Greens and the NDP have promised aggressive emissions reductions targets, but unlike the Liberals they haven't laid out policy specifics on how they'd get there.

"A lot of the issues that are going to make a difference with our GHG outcomes are regulated at the provincial level," she said. "So it's a bit of a dance in every federal election, that every federal party does, between what it can promise and what it can deliver on."