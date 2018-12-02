Caraquet high school remains closed after fire damages transformer

The high school in Caraquet, La polyvalente Louis-Mailloux, will remain closed for two more days as work continues to replace a transformer damaged by fire.

The fire happened on Nov. 28 and while no one was injured, the school lost power and students were sent home.

Officials say the fire did not cause any damage to the building, but they have yet to restore electricity to the school.

"We don't know the cause of the incident," said Annie LeBlanc-Lévesque, spokesperson of the Francophone Nord-Est School District.

"It's an unfortunate incident. It's an accident that happened in the transformer," she said.

"We're working on it all weekend, and we're doing it as fast as we can, but it takes the time that it takes to repair that."

NB Power spokesperson Sheila Lagace said in an email the equipment damaged belongs to the school and not to NB Power but they were aware of the outage.

"We are aware however that a certified electrician was hired by the school district to perform the repairs."

LeBlanc-Lévesque said it's expected students will return to school Wednesday, but parents will be notified Tuesday to confirm.