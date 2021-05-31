60-year-old N.B. man dies after vehicle crashes into tree

A 60-year-old man from Cocagne, N.B. has died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree.

Members of the Richibucto RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 134 in Cocagne at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, said the RCMP, in a news release issued Monday.

Police say they believe the man was travelling south when his vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene, and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine his exact cause of death, police say.

The cause of the crash is being investigated, and police say they want anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about it to call the Richibucto RCMP at 506-523-4611.