Person dead after single-vehicle crash in Welsford

One person has died in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Welsford — about 40 kilometres northwest of Saint John — early Monday morning, RCMP say.

At about 2 a.m., members of the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP, Welsford Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the crash on Route 7, the RCMP news release said Monday afternoon.

The RCMP said they believe the vehicle was travelling south when it collided with the centre median and caught fire.

The victim was the only occupant of the vehicle and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the victim's identity and the cause of death.

The crash remains under investigation, RCMP said.