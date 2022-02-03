Man dies, four people hurt after head-on vehicle collision in northern N.B.

A 40-year-old man died Tuesday after the sedan he was driving crashed head-on into an SUV in northern New Brunswick.

RCMP said in a news release that officers responded around 6:15 p.m. to the scene of the crash on Route 11 near Tide Head, N.B., about 9 kilometres west of Campbellton.

The man, who was from Saint-Arthur, N.B., was the sole occupant of his car. He died at the scene, according to police.

The release from RCMP states it's believed the crash happened when the sedan crossed the centre line, colliding with the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, a 29-year-old man from Val d'Amour, N.B., and a 29-year-old woman from Dunlop, N.B., who was in the passenger seat, were taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Two young children who were also passengers in the SUV were taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries, according to RCMP.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick coroner's office were on scene working to determine the cause of the crash.