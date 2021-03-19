Two men are dead following a car crash Friday that happened on the same highway where another man was killed Monday.

At about 7:20 a.m. Friday, Richibucto RCMP, the Cocagne Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a collision on Route 11 in McKees Mills, south of Bouctouche, the RCMP say in a media release.

The crash is believed to have happened when a car travelling south crossed the centre line and hit another car travelling north, RCMP say.

A 19-year-old man from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation and a 34-year-old man from Saint-Charles died at the scene of the crash.

They were the only occupants of the vehicles they were driving, RCMP say.

The RCMP say they're using a collision reconstructionist to help with its investigation.

Second fatal crash in less than a week

The fatal collision comes days after Rene Doiron, 25, died while travelling north on Route 11 on Monday.

The crash happened when a northbound car crossed the centre lane and collided with a transport truck. The transport truck then collided head-on with a second vehicle and then with an SUV.

According to the RCMP, a 91-year-old woman who was driving the first car was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The drivers of the transport truck and SUV were not injured.