New Brunswick

Two men killed in crash on Highway 11

Two men died in a head-on collision that happened on Route 11 in McKees Mills on Friday.

Crash comes four days after another man died on same highway

The New Brunswick RMCP say two men died in a head-on car crash that happened on Route 11 south of Bouctouche on Friday. (CBC News file)

Two men are dead following a car crash Friday that happened on the same highway where another man was killed Monday.

At about 7:20 a.m. Friday, Richibucto RCMP, the Cocagne Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a collision on Route 11 in McKees Mills, south of Bouctouche, the RCMP say in a media release.

The crash is believed to have happened when a car travelling south crossed the centre line and hit another car travelling north, RCMP say.

A 19-year-old man from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation and a 34-year-old man from Saint-Charles died at the scene of the crash.

They were the only occupants of the vehicles they were driving, RCMP say.

The RCMP say they're using a collision reconstructionist to help with its investigation.

Second fatal crash in less than a week

The fatal collision comes days after Rene Doiron, 25, died while travelling north on Route 11 on Monday.

The crash happened when a northbound car crossed the centre lane and collided with a transport truck. The transport truck then collided head-on with a second vehicle and then with an SUV.

According to the RCMP, a 91-year-old woman who was driving the first car was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The drivers of the transport truck and SUV were not injured.

