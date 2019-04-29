32-year-old man dies in Moncton car crash

A 32-year-old Moncton area man is dead after the car he was driving struck a light pole Sunday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. at Carson Road and the Wheeler Boulevard exit in Moncton.

Codiac Regional RCMP said the driver lost control of the vehicle. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

"The driver of the car, who was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, died at the scene," police said in a post on Twitter.

RCMP did not release the man's name.