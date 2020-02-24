Car crash near Perth-Andover kills Moncton man

A 36-year-old man from Moncton died after a single-vehicle crash in Four Falls, a settlement north of Perth Andover, just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The driver was travelling west on Highway 2 and is believed to have lost control of his car and driven into a ditch.

The man, who was not named by police, died at the scene. He was the only occupant of the car.

RCMP say speed was a factor in the crash. An RCMP collision reconstructionist is helping to determine the cause of the crash.