Car crash near Perth-Andover kills Moncton man
A 36-year-old man from Moncton died after a single-vehicle crash in Four Falls, a settlement north of Perth-Andover, just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.
Driver was the only person in the car
A 36-year-old man from Moncton died after a single-vehicle crash in Four Falls, a settlement north of Perth Andover, just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.
The driver was travelling west on Highway 2 and is believed to have lost control of his car and driven into a ditch.
The man, who was not named by police, died at the scene. He was the only occupant of the car.
RCMP say speed was a factor in the crash. An RCMP collision reconstructionist is helping to determine the cause of the crash.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.