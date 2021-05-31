Woman killed in single-vehicle crash near Moncton

A 32-year-old woman died after the car she was driving crashed on the Trans-Canada Highway just west of Moncton last Wednesday.

The Caledonia Region RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in Berry Mills at about 2:40 p.m., the RCMP said in a news release Monday.

Police said they believe the woman was driving east when her vehicle veered off the road, hit a guardrail and rolled down an embankment.

The woman, who was the only occupant of the car, was taken to hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Police said they're still investigating the crash, and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman's exact cause of death.