Head-on crash kills 37-year-old man on Acadian Peninsula

A 37-year-old Tabusintac man died after his car crashed head-on into a transport truck on the Acadian Peninsula, police said Friday.

At about 10:20 p.m. Thursday, members of the Caraquet RCMP, Grande-Anse Fire Station, Caraquet Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the crash, which happened on Route 11 in Dugas, the RCMP said in a news release.

The crash is believed to have happened when the car travelling north crossed the centre line and hit a transport truck travelling south, the RCMP said.

The driver of the car died at the scene and the driver of the transport truck was not injured. They were the only occupants of their vehicles, the RCMP said.

The crash is under investigation, and an autopsy will be done to determine the man's exact cause of death.